Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

CVS is handing out prizes for Covid-19 vaccinations

CVS announced that people who plan to receive or have received a Covid-19 vaccine at CVS can enter its new "One Step Closer" sweepstakes and win a prize.

Posted: May 27, 2021 2:40 PM
Updated: May 27, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

CVS Health is tempting people who are hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine with lavish prizes — some of which were forbidden just a year ago.

The pharmacy chain announced Thursday that people who plan to receive or have received a Covid-19 vaccine at CVS can enter its new "One Step Closer" sweepstakes and win one of more than 1,000 prizes. Those include a seven-day cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line, VIP tickets to next year's Super Bowl, a two-night stay at a Wyndham hotel and $5,000 cash prizes for family reunions.

"We're grateful for the millions of people who've received one of the well over 17 million doses we've administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go," said Dr. Kyu Rhee, senior vice president of CVS Health, in a press release.

The sweepstakes, which begins June 1 and ends July 10, is aimed at "working to close gaps in hesitancy" of getting the vaccine. CVS cited a survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that 17.6% of adults 18 years and over are hesitant to receive the vaccine.

To combat that, private companies are offering incentives to people that get vaccinated. Unilever gave out free ice cream, Krispy Kreme is giving away a free doughnut every day for the rest of the year and Budweiser is reimbursing beer purchases.

States are also giving away lavish prizes too. Ohio recently launched a $1 million prize that has boosted vaccination rate by 45%. New York and Maryland have also announced lotteries offering people who get vaccinated a chance to win money.

President Joe Biden is aiming to have at least one dose of vaccine administered to 70% of the nation's adult population by July 4, a target date some officials have set for a full reopening. As of Tuesday, 50% of adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the CDC.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Thunderstorms are starting to move through the area this morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threats being damaging winds and locally heavy rain. Showers and thunderstorms should start to clear out of the area by the late afternoon hours. A cold front will sweep through the area tonight bringing much cooler temperature to the area. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s through much of the weekend. The weekend looks to stay dry but rain chances will start to move back into the area late Sunday night into Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories