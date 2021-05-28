Clear
Must-watch videos of the week

CNN's chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju received a rude awakening when a cicada crawled onto his neck during a live shot.

Posted: May 28, 2021 11:20 AM
Updated: May 28, 2021 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Rachael Scott, CNN

A CNN correspondent has a surprise visitor at the Capitol, BTS makes a delicious entrée with the "Golden Arches" and the "devils" are back in Australia after 3,000 years.

Chief cicada correspondent

Summer in Washington, DC, unofficially starts when cicada song fills the air, but when one little critter crawled on CNN's chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju during a live shot, he filled the Capitol with a different song.

Giving the gift of giving

Graduation season isn't complete without those commencements that warm your heart. Quincy College commencement speaker Robert Hale did just that when he announced that the school's 2021 graduates were receiving $1,000 dollars each -- half to keep and half to donate.

'Oh my God'

For fans of the show "Friends," few phrases are more infamous than the familiar refrain of Chandler Bing's one-time girlfriend, Janice: "Oh my God." Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, joined the show's beloved cast for HBO's reunion special.

BTS goes beyond nuggets

Chart-topping boy band BTS announced a collaboration with McDonald's in a video featuring the band's new song, "Butter." The deal includes a meal combo with two new exclusive dipping sauces — sweet chili and Cajun flavors — inspired by McDonald's South Korea recipes and limited-edition merchandise.

The comeback kids

Wildlife conservationists are celebrating a homecoming that was millennia in the making after seven Tasmanian devils were born on Australia's mainland for the first time in more than 3,000 years.

A cold front moved through the area Thursday night bringing us much cooler temperatures this morning. Today we will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures only warming up into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Cooler temperatures look to continue for the weekend with sunshine reappearing. Temperatures look to stay below average into next week with highs in the 60 and 70s. Rain chances look to return on Monday and linger through mid week.
