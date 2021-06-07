Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

More than 600 earthquakes have shaken the California-Mexico border since Saturday -- the largest registering 5.3

More than 600 small earthquakes have been recorded this weekend in a rural area near the Salton Sea in Southern California, with the largest having a magnitude of 5.3, a US Geological Survey geophysicist told CNN.

Posted: Jun 7, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Jun 7, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Dave Alsup and Hollie Silverman, CNN

More than 600 small earthquakes have been recorded this weekend in a rural area near the Salton Sea in Southern California, with the largest having a magnitude of 5.3, a US Geological Survey geophysicist told CNN.

Geophysicist Randy Baldwin said 603 temblors with a magnitude of at least 1 happened in the area from Saturday to just before sunrise Sunday.

The quakes were centered near Calipatria, along the San Andreas Fault and about 30 miles north of the Mexican border, the USGS map shows.

The area is not heavily populated and has been known to have "swarms in the past," USGS seismologist Paul Caruso told CNN on Saturday.

A CNN crew in Orange County said they did not feel any of the quakes Saturday.

Four of the quakes measured greater than magnitude 4, and 29 were greater than magnitude 3, Baldwin said.

Elsewhere, two 5.9 magnitude earthquakes struck in the Pacific Ocean around 89 and 98 miles west of the coastal town of Gold Beach, Oregon, after 1 a.m. PT Friday, the USGS reported.

At least four earthquakes ranging in magnitudes from 3.9 to 5.9 occurred in that area in the previous few hours, according to USGS.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Warm temperatures are set to continue this week with highs slightly above average today in the mid to upper 80s. Most of today will be sunny and dry, but a few isolated showers could develop east of about I-35 this afternoon. Warm and sunny conditions will continue on Tuesday with another chance for a few isolated showers during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm into the 90s on Wednesday and continue through the weekend. Conditions look to stay mostly dry through the rest of the work week into the weekend with mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories