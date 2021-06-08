Clear
Ellie Kemper apologizes for participating in controversial pageant as a teen

Posted: Jun 8, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Jun 8, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Actress Ellie Kemper is apologizing for her involvement in a debutante ball as a teenager that has come under recent criticism for the organization's controversial history.

Kemper was crowned the "Queen of Love and Beauty" at the Veiled Prophet Ball in 1999. The organization is based in Missouri and was founded in 1878 by former Confederate officers.

Kemper addressed the controversy in an Instagram post on Monday.

"When I was 19 years old, I decided to participate in a debutante ball in my hometown," she began. "The century-old organization that hosted the debutante ball had an unquestionably racist, sexist and elitist past. I was not aware of the history at the time, but ignorance is no excuse. I was old enough to have educated myself before getting involved. I unequivocally deplore, denounce, and reject white supremacy," she continued. "At the same time, I acknowledge that because of my race and my privilege, I am the beneficiary of a system that has dispensed unequal justice and unequal rewards."

Kemper went on to add, "I believe strongly in the values of kindness, integrity and inclusiveness. I try to live my life in accordance with these values. If my experience is an indication that organizations and institutions with pasts that fall short of these beliefs should be held to account, then I have to see this experience in a positive light."

The organization itself released their own statement last week stating, "Our organization believes in and promotes inclusion, diversity and equality for this region. We absolutely reject racism and have never partnered or associated with any organization that harbors these beliefs."

Today will be another warm and sunny day with highs in the upper 80s. Most of today will be dry, but we could see a few isolated showers develop this afternoon. Conditions look to stay warm and sunny on Wednesday with highs reaching the 90s. Highs in the low to mid 90s will continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Humidity will be on the rise near the end of the week. Heat index values will likely rise into the upper 90s both Thursday and Friday. Summer-like weather will continue through the weekend.
