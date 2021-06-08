Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Biden administration investigates 'illegal' leak of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett's tax information

The Biden administration said it's investigating how tax information from several of the world's richest people -- including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett -- was leaked to the public. CNN's Jake Tapper and ProPublica reporter Paul Kiel discuss.

Posted: Jun 8, 2021 5:10 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2021 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Maegan Vazquez and David Goldman, CNN Business

The Biden administration said Tuesday it is investigating how tax information from several of the world's richest people -- including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett -- was leaked to the public.

"The unauthorized disclosure of confidential government information is illegal," said Treasury spokeswoman Lily Adams. "The matter is being referred to the Office of the Inspector General, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, all of whom have independent authority to investigate."

The investigation comes after a report that showed new information from a trove of never-before-seen IRS records. Earlier Tuesday, ProPublica reported on exclusively obtained IRS documents which showed how the likes of Bezos, Musk, Buffett, Bill Gates, George Soros, Mark Zuckerberg and Michael Bloomberg have legally avoided paying income tax.

"Any unauthorized disclosure of confidential government information by a person of access is illegal and we take this very seriously," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during Tuesday's briefing.

Psaki also reiterated the Biden administration's stance on having wealthy Americans pay more taxes to fund the President's proposals.

"I'm not going to comment on specific unauthorized disclosures of confidential government information. I can tell you that, broadly speaking ,we know that there is more to be done to ensure that corporations, individuals who are at the highest income are paying more of their fair share. Hence, it's in the President's proposals, his budget and part of how he's proposing to pay for his ideas," Psaki said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Today will be another warm and sunny day with highs in the upper 80s. Most of today will be dry, but we could see a few isolated showers develop this afternoon. Conditions look to stay warm and sunny on Wednesday with highs reaching the 90s. Highs in the low to mid 90s will continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Humidity will be on the rise near the end of the week. Heat index values will likely rise into the upper 90s both Thursday and Friday. Summer-like weather will continue through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories