1 killed, at least 8 others are wounded in a shooting in Savannah, police say

A shooting in Savannah, Georgia, left one person dead and injured at least eight others, including a two-year-old and a 13-year-old, police said.

Posted: Jun 12, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Raja Razek, CNN

A shooting in Savannah, Georgia, on Friday killed one person and injured at least eight others, including a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old, police said.

Around 9 p.m, officers responded to the shooting in the Fred Wessels Homes neighborhood, said Bianca Johnson, a public information coordinator with the Savannah Police Department.

"Officers arrived and located multiple victims. At this time, we have a total of nine victims suffering from gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting," Johnson said. "Of the nine, one of the adult victims is deceased."

Among the victims are a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old; both have non-life-threatening injuries.

"Several of the other victims have injuries that appear to be serious or critical," said Johnson.

There is currently no information on motive or suspects, and police are still gathering information.

"We need your help with info. #SaySomething ," Mayor Van Johnson tweeted.

