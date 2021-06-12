Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

2 people, including a young child, are dead after being swept out by Florida currents. A man who tried to rescue them is missing

Two people -- including a 3-year-old child -- are dead and a third person is missing after being swept out by strong currents at a beach near Tampa, Florida, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Posted: Jun 12, 2021 9:20 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2021 9:20 PM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, CNN

Two people -- including a 3-year-old child -- are dead and a third person is missing after being swept out by strong currents at a beach near Tampa, Florida, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Authorities received a "frantic" 911 call around 7:30 p.m. Friday reporting that a man and a child had been wading in the water and were swept out by the strong current at the Apollo Beach Nature Preserve, Chronister said Friday night at a news conference.

The 911 caller's boyfriend ran into the water to save the child and the man but was also overtaken by the current, the sheriff said.

"Her boyfriend saw that the adult and child were struggling and immediately, without hesitation, jumped into the water to try to help save the both of them," Chronister said.

"We are certainly calling him now, not just a Good Samaritan, but our Apollo Beach hero," he added.

On Saturday, the sheriff's office identified that Good Samaritan as Kristoff Murray, 27, and said search efforts for him are ongoing.

Multiple agencies arrived on scene and used dive teams, boats and aviation tools to complete a grid search, the sheriff said.

A boater returning from a day at sea reported seeing a man in the water to authorities, Chronister said. That man, the one who had been with the child, was recovered from the water deceased.

The child was recovered a few minutes later and transported to the hospital, where he died, Chronister said.

The identities of the man and child who died and their relationship is not yet known, Chronister added.

The sheriff urged people to approach the water with caution as dangerous rip tides continue.

"It's summertime in Florida. It's hot. We all want to be in the water, we want to cool off. But please, when you have areas that are clearly marked no swimming, it's for a reason," he said.

The conditions in the water were so rough that even rescuers were having a hard time with the search, he added.

Apollo Beach is about 17 miles south of Tampa and sits along Tampa Bay.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Atchison
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Above average temperatures are set to continue tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s. Tomorrow the humidity will stay on the lower side, so the heat index should feel very close to the air temperatures. Humidity will start to build on Monday as sunshine continues. Temperatures look to stay above average in the 90s for most of the work week with very minimal rain chances. Temperatures will cool down into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories