Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Friends' cast sings show's theme song with James Corden

The cast of the cult-classic TV show "Friends" reunited on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" segment to sing their theme song, HLN's Robin Meade reports.

Posted: Jun 17, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Just call it "Golf Cart Karaoke."

James Corden, host of the reunion that we all couldn't stop talking about, recruited the cast of "Friends" for a special segment that aired on his show Wednesday night.

In the clip, Corden helps transport the cast -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- to the set and uses the brief ride through the Warner Bros. lot, where they used to film, to channel "Carpool Karaoke." Do you really need to ask the song choice?

After belting The Rembrandt's "I'll Be There For You," Corden and the cast get cozy in Central Perk for some fun and games, that turns some on the couches to tears.

"Friends: The Reunion" was released last month on HBO Max. (CNN, like HBO, is owned by WarnerMedia.)

While the streamer has not released viewing numbers, Variety reported that the highly-anticipated special may have performed nearly as well as "Wonder Woman 1984," the sequel to the 2017 blockbuster superhero film.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 102°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
99° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 104°
Savannah
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 102°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Atchison
Clear
98° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 104°
Dangerous heat will move into the area today with highs reaching the upper 90s to triple digits. Heat index values will likely be between 100-106. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. Hot and humid conditions will continue on Friday with highs back in the upper 90s and lower 100s with heat index values reaching triple digits. A cold front will move through the area Friday afternoon into the evening bringing the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Scattered rain chances will continue through the weekend with highs in the lower 90s. Highs in the 80s will return for the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories