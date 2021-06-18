Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Navy denies football team captain's request to delay service and try to play in the NFL

CNN's Don Lemon talks with Navy football team captain Cameron Kinley after the US Navy denied his request to delay his military service and try to play in the National Football League.

Posted: Jun 18, 2021 12:50 AM
Updated: Jun 18, 2021 12:50 AM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, CNN

The US Navy has denied a request by football team captain Cameron Kinley to delay his military service and try to play in the National Football League.

Kinley, Navy's 2021 class president who graduated last month, had signed with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie cornerback and attended the team's rookie minicamp two weeks ago. But in a statement on his Twitter on Monday, he said the Secretary of the Navy had denied his request to delay his military service and said that he is being required to commission in the US Navy as an Ensign.

"I have spent the past week processing my emotions, as it is very difficult to have been this close to achieving a childhood dream and having it taken away from me," he said.

In a statement to CNN, a spokesman for the Secretary of the Navy said acting Secretary Thomas W. Harker declined to forward delay requests from recent Navy graduates to the Secretary of Defense.

"When students accept admission and continue their education in this program, there is an understanding and acknowledgement that they will upon graduation be commissioned," Capt. Jereal Dorsey wrote in the statement. "Every Midshipman attends on the same terms and each has the same responsibility to serve. Exceptions to that commitment to serve have been rightfully rare."

The co-founder of Divine Sports and Entertainment, which represents Kinley, said the Navy also denied him the opportunity to appeal the decision.

"He wants to fulfill both of his childhood dreams, playing in the NFL and honorably serving his country," co-founder Ryan Williams-Jenkins said.

The Navy's denial is part of a policy that has changed repeatedly in recent years. Graduates of the service academies are typically required to serve in active duty for five years after graduation.

During the Obama Administration, though, then-Secretary of Defense Ash Carter issued a policy that allowed some service academy athletes to be placed on reserve status in order to play for pro sports teams. The Trump Administration rescinded that policy in 2017 under Defense Secretary James Mattis but then reversed positions in 2019 after Trump mentioned the issue during a White House ceremony with Army's football team.

In contrast to the Navy's denial, four graduates from other service academies have been allowed to forego their service commitment this year. The four are Jon Rhattigan, a West Point grad who signed with the Seattle Seahawks; Nolan Laufenberg, an Air Force grad who signed with the Denver Broncos; George Silvanic, an Air Force grad who signed with the Los Angeles Rams; and Parker Ferguson, an Air Force grad who signed with the New York Jets.

"While I acknowledge that these men are from different branches of the armed services, it puzzles me as to why I am the only person to be denied this opportunity," Kinley wrote in his statement.

"I am very aware of the commitment that I made to service when I first arrived at the United States Naval Academy. I look forward to my career as a naval officer in the information warfare community. However, I am deserving of the opportunity to live out another one of my life-long dreams before fulfilling my service requirement," he added.

Kinley played in 27 games over his four-year college career, totaling 88 total tackles, one interception and 12 passes defended.

A number of Navy graduates have gone on to play in the NFL, most notably Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach, who won two Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1970s. Three Navy graduates have been drafted by NFL teams in recent years, including long snapper Joe Cardona in 2015, receiver/running back Keenan Reynolds in 2016 and running back Malcolm Perry last year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 100° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Atchison
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 100° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Dangerous heat will move into the area today with highs reaching the upper 90s to triple digits. Heat index values will likely be between 100-106. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. Hot and humid conditions will continue on Friday with highs back in the upper 90s and lower 100s with heat index values reaching triple digits. A cold front will move through the area Friday afternoon into the evening bringing the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Scattered rain chances will continue through the weekend with highs in the lower 90s. Highs in the 80s will return for the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories