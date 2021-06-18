Clear
Posted: Jun 18, 2021 9:10 AM
Updated: Jun 18, 2021 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Amy Wray, CNN

Joe Jonas crashes a SoulCycle class, Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Coca-Cola and Stephen Colbert welcomes back a live audience. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Time-lapse triumph

Using a pre-fab, modular design, a developer constructed a 10-story apartment building in 28 hours and 45 minutes in Changsha, China.

SoulCycle surprise

Members of a spin class in Atlanta were shocked when Joe Jonas crashed their "Jonas Brothers vs. One Direction" themed ride. Although the class was booked solid, the instructor found space for Jonas on the podium.

Water you doing?

At a Euro 2020 championship press conference in Budapest, Hungary, Cristiano Ronaldo hid two Coca-Cola bottles from eyesight and encouraged people to drink more water. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports on how the viral moment was received on social media and Coca-Cola's response.

Ditch the laugh track

Late-night TV host Stephen Colbert joked he installed "remember how to applaud" signs to welcome back a live studio audience for the first time in 15 months since the start of the pandemic.

"House of horrors"

A house in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was allegedly so badly trashed by a former tenant that its listing agent describes it as a "house of horrors." CNN affiliate KMGH takes us inside.

More hot and humid weather on the way for today with highs back in the upper 90s with some areas reaching triple digits. Use caution when spending time outside because heat index values will once again be in the triple digits for many. A cold front will start to approach our area tonight and stall to our north giving us a few chances for showers and thunderstorms overnight, however this activity will not be widespread. Temperatures will still be above average this weekend with highs in the 90s. A few lingering rain chances will continue this weekend, but much of the weekend will be dry. The cold front will move through the area early next week giving us some much cooler temperatures. High will be back down in the upper 70s and lower 80s to start off next week.
