Gunman shoots man next to 2 children in broad daylight in the Bronx

The NYPD released surveillance video showing a man shot in broad daylight next to two children in the Bronx.

Posted: Jun 19, 2021 6:50 AM
Updated: Jun 19, 2021 6:50 AM
Posted By: By Laura Ly and Mallika Kallingal, CNN

New York City police are looking for two individuals in connection with a brazen daytime assault in which a 24-year-old man was shot next to two children on a Bronx sidewalk on Thursday.

One of the individuals shot the man before fleeing on a scooter operated by the second individual, according to the New York Police Department. The victim was brought to an area hospital and is now in stable condition, the NYPD said.

The two children, a 10-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, were not shot and were not brought to the hospital, according to NYPD Detective Arlene Muniz.

In surveillance video released by the NYPD, the victim can be seen running down a sidewalk before crashing into the two children and falling to the ground. Other people on the sidewalk are seen running away and into nearby buildings.

The victim and the two children struggle to get up as the gunman, dressed in black clothing and wearing a black facial covering, runs up to them and fires several shots at the victim before running away. The victim was shot in the back and both his legs, according to the NYPD.

Police said the gunman got on the scooter operated by a second individual and they fled the scene.

The second individual was seen wearing a white baseball cap, red shirt and dark-colored shorts, the NYPD said.

More than 9,100 people have died from gun violence and there have been more than 280 mass shootings in the US in 2021, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

