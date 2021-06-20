1 person is dead after a truck hit pedestrians at a Florida Pride parade

Two pedestrians at a Pride parade near Miami on Saturday were hit by a truck, leaving one dead and the other injured, according to police.

"Both males were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where one was pronounced deceased," said Fort Lauderdale Police Department detective Ali Adamson at a Saturday night press conference. The second victim is expected to survive.

Adamson said the FBI is assisting with the investigation but declined to say whether investigators believed the incident was intentional.

"We are evaluating all possibilities," said Adamson. "Nothing is out of the question."

Video from CNN affiliate WPLG showed a man being taken into police custody shortly after the incident, but Adamson would not say whether he was suspected of a crime. "We are speaking with the driver involved," she said.

Chris Caputo, city commissioner for Wilton Manors, the location of the parade, tweeted, "It seems increasingly probable it was an accident."

Justin Knight, the president of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus, said through a spokesman to WPLG that the driver and the victims were all members of the community.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragic accident that occurred when the Stonewall Pride Parade was just getting started," Knight said in a statement to WPLG.

"Our fellow Chorus members were those injured and the driver was also a part of the Chorus family. To my knowledge, this was not an attack on the LGBTQ community. We anticipate more details to follow and ask for the community's love and support," Knight said.

CNN reached out to the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus for additional details.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said the men were struck within feet of him and other officers.

"We are devastated having witnessed this horrific incident. I'm proud of all the BSO and local first responders who leaped into action, running into the unknown and instantly provided care for the victims," Tony said.

The Stonewall Pride Parade had just begun when the incident happened. The remainder of the parade was canceled, according to the Wilton Manors Police Department.

Wilton Manors is a Fort Lauderdale suburb that bills itself as having a "strong gay presence," according to the city's website, embracing its "reputation as a destination for the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community."

The pedestrians were hit near a vehicle in which Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was riding. She tweeted Saturday night, "I am deeply shaken and devastated that a life was lost."