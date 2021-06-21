Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

American Airlines canceling hundreds of flights through mid-July in part due to labor shortages

American Airlines is canceling hundreds of flights through at least mid-July as the company strives to maintain service in the midst of massively increasing travel demand while the coronavirus pandemic continues to recede in the United States, according to a spokesperson from the airline. CNN's Pete Muntean reports.

Posted: Jun 21, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Rashard Rose, CNN

American Airlines is canceling hundreds of flights through at least mid-July as the company strives to maintain service in the midst of massively increasing travel demand while the coronavirus pandemic continues to recede in the United States, according to a spokesperson from the airline.

"The first few weeks of June have brought unprecedented weather to our largest hubs, heavily impacting our operation and causing delays, canceled flights and disruptions to crew member schedules and our customers' plans," Shannon Gilson, a spokesperson for the airline, told CNN. "That, combined with the labor shortages some of our vendors are contending with and the incredibly quick ramp up of customer demand, has led us to build in additional resilience and certainty to our operation by adjusting a fraction of our scheduled flying through mid-July."

Still, the fraction of targeted cancelations adds up to hundreds of flights through mid-July. On Saturday, American Airlines had 120 cancellations, and the company is projecting 50 to 80 flight cancelations per day going forward, according to Gibson.

Industries across the country have struggled to hire employees as the economy attempts to return to a pre-pandemic normal.

Customers who had been booked through July 15 will be notified or have already received notifications if their flights have been canceled so they can make travel adjustments in advance, Gibson said.

Gibson also said the cancelations will be spread throughout its system, to minimize impact in a single area, though there will be a bigger effect in Dallas-Fort Worth, an American Airlines hub.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
A few light showers are moving through the area this morning and will slowly start to dissipate through the rest of the morning. Most of today will be dry and sunny with temperatures much cooler than last week thanks to a cold front that rolled through yesterday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up again with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the work week. The beginning of the week looks to be mostly dry with rain chances returning Thursday and Friday. Another front will move through on Friday dropping temperatures back into the low to mid 80s for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Community Events

Most Popular Stories