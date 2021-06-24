Clear
Stocks surge after Biden announces infrastructure agreement

Brian Belski of BMO Capital Markets discusses his market outlook after a week of turmoil. Plus, Acorns CEO Noah Kerner on plans to go public and grow the business. And MPower Partners' Kathy Matsui on investing in startups with a focus on solutions to societal challenges.

Posted: Jun 24, 2021 1:40 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2021 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Stocks are rallying Thursday after President Joe Biden announced a bipartisan agreement on an infrastructure deal.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are on track to hit new record highs and the Dow is up about 350 points.

"We have a deal," Biden told reporters Thursday. Even though it is a proposal with support from both parties, it's still unclear if the deal will get enough support in the Senate.

US stocks were already trading higher before Biden's comments, but they added onto their gains after the news broke.

The Dow climbed 1.1%, or about 350 points, in the early afternoon, while the S&P is up 0.6% and the Nasdaq is up 0.7%.

"The market seems enthusiastic about the prospect of an agreement being reached on an infrastructure deal," even though the details are yet to be determined, said Brian Price, head of investment management for Commonwealth Financial Network, in emailed comments.

The plan will amount to $1.2 trillion over eight years, with $559 billion in new spending, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN. That means the new proposal would be much smaller than the President's initial $2.25 trillion plan.

"In my estimation this agreement represents a rare opportunity to lift the long term growth path of the economy, productivity and the living standards of individual Americans," said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US.

Thunderstorms are currently moving through the area this morning from Nebraska and Iowa. Some storms are on the strong to severe side with gusty winds and heavy rains. Our first round of storms will move out of the area late morning giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Much of the afternoon hours will be dry, hot and muggy today. Another round of storms will develop late this afternoon into the evening. These storms also have the chance to be strong to severe. The main threats will remain as strong winds and heavy rain, however hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Storm chances will continue on Friday into Saturday as a front rolls through. Temperatures will be back in the 80s for the weekend into next week with several more scattered rain and thunderstorm chances.
