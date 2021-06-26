Clear
At least 156 missing after partial building collapse near Miami

The rescue effort at a collapsed Florida condominium complex has been hampered by weather and a fire burning within the rubble, and families with missing loved ones are becoming increasingly frustrated by the delay. CNN's Ryan Young is on the scene.

Posted: Jun 26, 2021 9:30 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2021 9:30 PM
Posted By: By Fernando Alfonso III, Maureen Chowdhury, Zamira Rahim and Alaa Elassar, CNN

This weekend’s forecast shows a bit of a break from the severe weather that passed through the past couple of days. Tomorrow we can expect highs in the low 80s and mostly cloudy skies. A majority of the area should stay dry although there may be a few passing isolated showers in the afternoon. Rain chances will start to increase as we head into the workweek. Temperatures will be cooler than average with highs in the 80s for the rest of the week.
