Megan Fox's kids crashed her 'Today' interview

Megan Fox's sons stole the spotlight by sneaking their way through the background of her live interview on NBC's "Today."

Posted: Jun 29, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Megan Fox is a movie star, yes, but also a mom and like many a parent during a pandemic she's been trying to juggle work with having children in the house.

On Monday viewers of "Today" got to see that in action.

The actress was on the morning show to promote her latest, a horror film titled "Till Death," when her kids made a cameo after they woke up.

"I'm in the house that we're staying in for right now," Fox said. "This is the living room area and they all fell asleep on the couch last night watching a movie."

She and her estranged husband, actor Brian Austin Green, share sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. She told Journey he needed to crawl and get out of the shot when he appeared on the screen during her interview.

"Today's" Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager spotted the pillows and blankets on the floor before one of her sons tried to surreptitiously make his way in the background of the shot.

Fox said she wishes she could put her children "back into that two-, three-year-old period because it's hard to watch them grow up so quickly."

"I actually really struggle with that a lot. I cry about it all the time," she said. "My phone will send me pictures of them when they were younger, and it's hard to look at. It's painful to love something so much."

"Till Death," about a woman handcuffed to her dead spouse in a twisted plot, is out Thursday.

