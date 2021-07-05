Clear
Julia Roberts shares rare selfie with husband Danny Moder to celebrate wedding anniversary

Posted: Jul 5, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Jul 5, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Julia Roberts has shared a rare selfie with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot at her ranch in Taos, New Mexico, on July 4, 2002, after meeting on the set of her 2001 film "The Mexican," on which Moder was a cameraman.

They are parents to 16-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, and son Henry, 14.

On Sunday, Roberts celebrated not only US Independence Day but nearly two decades of marriage by posting a picture of herself and her other half snuggled up together on a beach.

"19 years. Just getting started!" the 53-year-old star captioned the Instagram snap, in which she posed in an orange baseball cap with her arm wrapped around her spouse.

Actress Rita Wilson was among the celebrities to react to the post, writing in the comments section: "Happy happy anniversary! Gotta celebrate big on 20th!"

Roberts was previously married to singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett from 1993 to 1995, while Moder's marriage to make-up artist Vera Steimberg ended in 2002.

In 2015, the "Pretty Woman" star lifted the lid on their romance, saying the secret to a happy marriage was kissing. She also revealed that she enjoyed having her husband's company on set.

"If we got to go to work together and come home together, all that work time, when you come home and 'Oh, honey, how was your day?' ... We did all that in the day and in the car," Roberts told Extra TV. "And by the time we got home were able to just put it all away, which was really delightful."

In 2018, she heaped praise on Moder, describing him as an "awesome human being" when discussing her life and work balance during another chat with Extra. "We have so much fun."

Roberts can next be seen starring alongside Sean Penn and Dan Stevens in TV series "Gaslit," a modern take on the Watergate scandal. The political drama is due to air on Starz later this year.

