Matthew McConaughey declares America 'going through puberty' in Independence Day message

Posted: Jul 5, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Matthew McConaughey left some people "Dazed and Confused" with his July Fourth message.

The actor, who is said to be mulling a run for governor of Texas, posted a message on social media wishing the US a happy birthday.

The tweet of his 2 1/2-minute video was captioned "happy 245th birthday America - lets rock."

"As we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation, the day that kick-started a revolution to gain our sovereignty, let's admit that this last year, this trip around the sun, was also another head-scratcher," McConaughey said.

"But let's also remember that we're babies as a country," he added. "We're basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries' time line, and we're going to go through growing pains."

Alright, alright, alright.

"This is not an excuse, this is just the reality, and this is good, because we gotta keep learning, we gotta keep maturing, we gotta keep striving, we gotta keep climbing, we gotta keep building," The "Dallas Buyers Club" star continued. "And we gotta make sure we maintain hope along the way, as we continue to evolve."

Why, you might ask? According to McConaughey, "Because the alternative sucks."

And no one wants that.

