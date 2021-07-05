Clear
Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow reunite for July 4

Posted: Jul 5, 2021 12:00 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2021 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The "Friends" reunion is still going strong.

Courteney Cox took to Instagram Sunday to reveal that she celebrated July 4 with her former costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

In a second slide Cox snapped a picture with Laura Dern, who was also at the party.

"Happy 4th! xoxo," Cox captioned the photos.

The group's celeb friends weighed in, with Michelle Pfeiffer writing, "Happy 4th!

"Cropped again!" David Spade joked.

"Happy 4th, love" Tan France said.

The three pals had recently reunited, along with Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, for a "Friends" reunion special for HBO Max.

"It was an incredible time," Cox said on the special. "Everything came together. We became best friends through just the chemistry, the whole thing. It was life-changing and it forever will be - not just for us, but for people who watch it, and that's such a great feeling to carry forever. I'm really thankful, and I love you guys so much."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Warm and sunny conditions are set to continue into the beginning of this week with highs in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s both today and Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return early Wednesday morning as a front passes through. Conditions are expected to clear by the afternoon with temperatures only warming into the low to mid 80s. Dry conditions will continue through the end of the work week with a few scattered rain chances arriving by the weekend.
