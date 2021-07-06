Clear
Robert Downey Jr. has Marvel fans shook because he unfollowed his MCU costars

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 9:41 AM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 9:41 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Apparently who Robert Downey Jr. follows on Instagram means a great deal to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor, who plays Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man in the MCU, has people speculating about his future in the films after they noticed that he is no longer following his costars on his verified Instgram account.

As one of the original members of The Avengers, the character's fate has been in question since 2019's "Avengers: Endgame."

"I don't know what's happening Mr Stark... WHYYY DID YOUU UNFOLLOW THE MARVEL CAST ON INSTAGRAM?," one person tweeted.

The cast probably shouldn't take it personally, however, as Downey -- who has more than 50 million followers on Instagram -- is now only following 43 people and none of them are actors.

He appears to be using the account to promote things he's passionate about, including his FootPrint Coalition.The group is described as "a coalition of investors, donors, and storytellers committed to scaling technologies to restore our planet," on its site.

MCU fans can also take heart because Downey is still following his fellow cast members over on Twitter.

