Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Clare Crawley will have breast implants removed after health issues

Clare Crawley will have breast implants removed after health issues

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 9:41 AM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 9:41 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

"Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley has revealed that due to health reasons, she is having her breast implants removed.

The reality star posted an Instagram video over the Fourth of July holiday weekend explaining her decision.

"The truth is, I've been going through things medically with my body that I have not had answers to, to be honest," she says. "My skin has been having really bad hives and rash. My whole body is just inflamed and itchy. I've had blood test after blood test. That is not my only symptom, but that is the most physical one."

Ultimately, her doctor advised her to remove the implants.

"As much as I love my implants, my body is fighting them and recognizes it as something obviously foreign in my body," Crawley added. "This is my case, my body."

She continued: "My body can't heal. My body is in fight mode, constantly. It's exhausting, it's frustrating. It's all making sense. My health is the most important thing. They are coming out."

Crawley said the reason she was sharing her health journey was to help others not feel alone.

"I'm sharing this in hopes that it might help others going through something similar feel not so alone," she wrote. "I feel that this was important to share so I can be a resource for anyone going though this as well."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Atchison
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Today will be another warm and humid day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s this afternoon. Late tonight a cold front will approach our area giving us scattered shower and thunderstorm chances through the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will only warm into the lower 80s. Dry conditions will continue on Thursday and Friday as temperatures begin to warm again. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return early Saturday morning as another front approaches our area. Rain chances will linger through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories