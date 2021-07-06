Clare Crawley will have breast implants removed after health issues

"Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley has revealed that due to health reasons, she is having her breast implants removed.

The reality star posted an Instagram video over the Fourth of July holiday weekend explaining her decision.

"The truth is, I've been going through things medically with my body that I have not had answers to, to be honest," she says. "My skin has been having really bad hives and rash. My whole body is just inflamed and itchy. I've had blood test after blood test. That is not my only symptom, but that is the most physical one."

Ultimately, her doctor advised her to remove the implants.

"As much as I love my implants, my body is fighting them and recognizes it as something obviously foreign in my body," Crawley added. "This is my case, my body."

She continued: "My body can't heal. My body is in fight mode, constantly. It's exhausting, it's frustrating. It's all making sense. My health is the most important thing. They are coming out."

Crawley said the reason she was sharing her health journey was to help others not feel alone.

"I'm sharing this in hopes that it might help others going through something similar feel not so alone," she wrote. "I feel that this was important to share so I can be a resource for anyone going though this as well."

