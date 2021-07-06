Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

AMC ditches its plans to sell more stock

AMC ditches its plans to sell more stock

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

AMC, the largest theater chain in the world, announced Tuesday that it is ditching plans to sell 25 million additional shares of its stock.

The company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it has withdrawn the proposal from the agenda for its annual shareholder meeting, which takes place later this month. The proposal to authorize more shares was announced in early June.

Adam Aron, AMC's CEO, wrote about tabling the plans on Tuesday in a series of tweets.

"It's no secret I think shareholders should authorize 25 million more AMC shares. But what YOU think is important to us. Many yes, many no. AMC does not want to proceed with such a split," Aron tweeted. "So, we're canceling the July vote on more shares. And no more such requests in 2021."

Aron added that the company will be voting on other issues at the shareholder meeting.

"But proposal 1 is hereby officially tabled," he wrote. "There will be no voting before 2022 on more shares."

Investors were happy their stakes wouldn't get diluted: AMC's stock rose 5% in early trading Tuesday.

The company's shares have been on a wild ride this summer. They surged last month thanks in large part to the popular WallStreetBets Reddit board, which has boosted the stock as of late to hurt short sellers who bet against the company.

AMC shares are up more than 2,350% year to date as of Friday's close.

It also helps that AMC is actually showing movies again.

Theaters were hit particularly hard during the pandemic with cineplexes closing their doors for months.

However, the tide seems to be turning in theater's favor lately thanks to big movies returning to theaters and Covid restrictions loosening.

The summer has seen blockbuster hits including "A Quiet Place, Part 2" and "F9: The Fast Saga," the latest film from the Fast & Furious franchise.

And the hits could keep coming this weekend with the release of "Black Widow."

The film from Marvel Studios and Disney is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. It debuts in theaters and on Disney+, albeit for an extra fee, on Friday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Atchison
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Today will be another warm and humid day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s this afternoon. Late tonight a cold front will approach our area giving us scattered shower and thunderstorm chances through the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will only warm into the lower 80s. Dry conditions will continue on Thursday and Friday as temperatures begin to warm again. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return early Saturday morning as another front approaches our area. Rain chances will linger through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories