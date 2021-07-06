Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ursula Burns hired to lead embattled consulting firm Teneo

Ursula Burns hired to lead embattled consulting firm Teneo

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns has been named chairwoman of Teneo, the embattled consulting firm that is still dealing with the fallout from the resignation of its CEO, reportedly over drunken behavior at a party.

Burns' appointment is effective immediately, according to a company statement. She's not a stranger to Teneo, having served as a senior adviser to the company since 2017. She has also been a client of the firm.

"As chairwoman, I intend to focus on advising and growing Teneo's clients, as well as continuing to build a world-class firm culture," Burns said in the statement.

Her appointment comes a week after Declan Kelly resigned as chairman and CEO. He announced last month that he made an "inadvertent, public and embarrassing mistake" at a party in early May. The Wall Street Journal said that Kelly was "behaving inappropriately" at a party and reportedly "touched women without their consent."

Kelly's actions led to him being removed from the board on May 3 and General Motors dropping Teneo as an adviser, the newspaper said. Soon after, Teneo named Paul Keary CEO.

Burns was the first black female CEO of a Fortune 500 company when she was the head of Xerox. She has been outspoken about companies making excuses for failing to hire more black executives.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Atchison
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Today will be another warm and humid day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s this afternoon. Late tonight a cold front will approach our area giving us scattered shower and thunderstorm chances through the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will only warm into the lower 80s. Dry conditions will continue on Thursday and Friday as temperatures begin to warm again. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return early Saturday morning as another front approaches our area. Rain chances will linger through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories