Jennifer Lopez says she has 'never been better'

We see you living your best post-break-up life, Jennifer Lopez!

While the paparazzi capture photos of Lopez and former, and now apparently on again, bae Ben Affleck strolling hugged up in the Hamptons, she's sharing how happy she is at the moment.

"I'm super happy," she said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that aired Monday. "I know people are always wondering. How are you? What's going on? Are you OK? This is it. I've never been better."

She added, "I want my people who care about me -- because I care about them so much -- to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own."

"And I think once you get to that place then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I'm at," she said. "And I love all the love that's coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life."

Some of that love appears to be coming from Affleck, with whom she was in a high-profile relationship from 2002 until they ended their engagement in September 2003.

Both went on to marry others and in 2019 Lopez got engaged to famed baseball player, Alex Rodriguez.

The pair publicly ended their relationship in April of this year.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck has said on the record that they are back together, but many believe that Bennifer 2.0 has indeed launched because of the affectionate photos circulating that show the pair together.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.