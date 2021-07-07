Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

9 are missing after 15 rescued off Key West as Tropical Storm Elsa passes, Coast Guard says

9 are missing after 15 rescued off Key West as Tropical Storm Elsa passes, Coast Guard says

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 8:30 AM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Rebekah Riess and Jason Hanna, CNN

Nine people were believed to be missing in the water miles off Florida's Key West after 15 others were rescued from the same area Tuesday, the Coast Guard said, after Tropical Storm Elsa whipped the area.

The search for the nine continued into the night, the Coast Guard said.

Details about what led to the rescues weren't immediately available.

FOLLOW LIVE ELSA UPDATES

The Coast Guard was alerted Tuesday by people on a bulk carrier ship, whose crew found people in the water 23 miles southwest of Key West, it said.

That ship's crew rescued two people, the Coast Guard said.

A Coast Guard ship responded to the area, and its small boat crew rescued 13 more people from the water, the service said.

The service sent two cutters, two helicopters and a plane for the search, the Coast Guard said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Atchison
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
A cold front is just north of our area this morning and will slowly start to move through the area today. That front will bring the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly through the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the lower 80s. Dry weather will return on Thursday as temperatures remain comfortable in the middle 80s. Temperatures will quickly start to warm again on Friday with highs back in the 90s. Another front will approach our area Friday night into Saturday giving us more shower and thunderstorm chances to start the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories