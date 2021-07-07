Gigi Hadid writes open letter explaining why she doesn't want her daughter's face in media photos

Model Gigi Hadid shares 10-month old daughter Khai with singer Zayn Malik. The two have decided to protect their child's privacy when it comes to paparazzi, the press and social media, saying they will not be sharing photo's of her face.

Hadid posted an open letter on Twitter Tuesday, in which she asked media and fan accounts to please continue to keep Khai's face out of photos, or to blur her face in pictures if they are published.

"I know the laws change State to State, and I've seen some paparazzi photos of kids in NYC with their faces blurred- but, from asking around, I believe that that comes down to the integrity of the photographer, publication, or fans sharing the images," Hadid wrote. "I write this all to say: to the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughters face on social media. Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

"It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC, and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, and if and when she is caught on camera, I know it's an extra effort, but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do," Hadid wrote.

Jennifer Garner, Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock and other celebrity parents have advocated in the past for legislation to better protect their children's privacy from aggressive photographers.

