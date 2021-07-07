Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mars Ingenuity helicopter completes its toughest flight yet

Mars Ingenuity helicopter completes its toughest flight yet

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Katie Hunt, CNN

Ingenuity, the helicopter that accompanied the Perseverance rover on its Mars mission, has undertaken its ninth and "most nerve-wracking" flight since it first took off on the red planet.

Although we don't have the full details about what it accomplished, NASA confirmed in a tweet on July 5 that Ingenuity had completed the flight.

The tiny chopper was airborne for 166.4 seconds -- 2.8 minutes -- and flew at a speed of 5 meters (16 feet) per second, according to the tweet.

In a statement released before the flight, NASA revealed the helicopter would attempt to fly higher, faster and farther than ever before, flying 625 meters (2,051 feet) at 5 meters (16 feet) per second and remaining airborne for approximately 167 seconds.

This latest expedition took the helicopter away from Perseverance and over the Séítah region of Mars, an area characterized by sandy ripples that is very challenging terrain for rovers, according to the pre-flight statement.

The journey over unfriendly terrain was expected to challenge Ingenuity's navigation algorithm in a fundamentally new way.

"This onboard algorithm which lets Ingenuity determine where it is along the flight path, was designed for a comparatively simple technology demonstration over flat terrain and does not have the design features to accommodate high slopes and undulations that are to be found in Séítah," according to Håvard Grip, chief pilot and Bob Balaram, chief engineer for the Mars Helicopter Project at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The undulations could cause Ingenuity to oscillate, they said. Other potential challenges included abrupt changes in the slope paths that could cause problems in finding the landing site, because Ingenuity's camera assumes the ground is flat.

"There is the distinct possibility that the cumulative effect of this is a large lateral error at the destination landing site, with delivery errors of many tens of feet (or meters)," Grip and Balaram said in the pre-flight statement. "It is possible that we will end up landing on a more treacherous, higher-relief surface than the relatively benign, sandy patches we have been able to pick so far.

"It is safe to say that it will be the most nerve-wracking flight since Flight 1."

Ingenuity was expected to take color aerial images of the rocks and ripples it passed over during the flight, which would help the rover science team, according to NASA.

Perseverance landed on Mars on February 18 along with fellow traveler, Ingenuity, which completed the first powered, controlled flight on another planet on April 19.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
A cold front is just north of our area this morning and will slowly start to move through the area today. That front will bring the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly through the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the lower 80s. Dry weather will return on Thursday as temperatures remain comfortable in the middle 80s. Temperatures will quickly start to warm again on Friday with highs back in the 90s. Another front will approach our area Friday night into Saturday giving us more shower and thunderstorm chances to start the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories