An intruder broke into the 'Love Island' villa

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

An intruder was removed from the "Love Island" villa after a security breach on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the hit British reality TV series has confirmed.

"Last night a security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the Villa with immediate effect," a spokesperson for "Love Island" said Wednesday.

The area of the villa has been "fully deep cleaned" as part of Covid-19 safety measures, the spokesperson added, and is now accessible to the contestants and crew.

The dating show, which sees single people shipped to a villa to find love and draws in millions of viewers, is filmed on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The maker, ITV, added a winter series in January to capitalize on the show's success -- meaning 2020 would have been the first year in which two series of the show were aired -- but last year's summer series was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A cold front is just north of our area this morning and will slowly start to move through the area today. That front will bring the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly through the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the lower 80s. Dry weather will return on Thursday as temperatures remain comfortable in the middle 80s. Temperatures will quickly start to warm again on Friday with highs back in the 90s. Another front will approach our area Friday night into Saturday giving us more shower and thunderstorm chances to start the weekend.
