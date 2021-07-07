Clear
'Waitress' will return to Broadway with Sara Bareilles as lead

Posted: Jul 7, 2021
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 11:31 AM
By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Sara Bareilles will return to Broadway as the lead Jenna Hunterson in the musical "Waitress."

The production returns on Sept. 2 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre amid a larger post-pandemic reopening.

Producers Barry and Fran Weissler announced the news Wednesday, saying that the play will run until Jan. 9, 2022. Bareilles will star from opening night through October 17.

"I couldn't miss the opportunity to be there when Broadway welcomes audiences back into theaters that have been sitting dark for over a year," Bareilles said in a statement.

She continued: "It is a gift to get to revisit the beautiful story of Waitress, centered around hope, resilience, and the support of our chosen family. It's so special to be able to celebrate those same qualities at this moment in time within our theater family. Like so many people all over the world, this community has endured great loss and tremendous hardship, and we are all changed. But with this change comes powerful motivation to bring what we have learned and experienced this past year to make something even more beautiful and more intentional. Broadway is grit and grace, magic and mayhem, and I can't wait to feel the electricity that pulses through all of us as the curtains rise once again."

The musical is based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly. Bareilles earned a Tony nomination for her work composing the score.

