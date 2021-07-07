Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hasan Minhaj set to host Vax.India.Now benefit

Hasan Minhaj set to host Vax.India.Now benefit

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Hasan Minhaj will host a star-studded virtual event to assist the people of India as they battle the Covid-19 crisis.

Vax.India.Now will spotlight what's happening on the ground in India and educate viewers on how they can help save lives and make an impact in the region, which has been hard hit by the pandemic.

Celebrities including Liam Neeson, Annie Lenox, Gloria Estefan, Sting, Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban and CNN's Fareed Zakaria are set to appear.

A second wave of Covid-19 in India led to a global record with more than 400,00 cases in one day recently and more than 377,000 tragic deaths.

Vax.India.Now is the brainchild of Anuradha Palakurthi, who runs her own foundation out of New England that supports the promotion of Indian culture.

Palakurthi had friends and family in India who contracted the virus and some of them died. She has said the only long-term solution for the country was mass vaccinations, like in the US.

Driven by this purpose, Palakurthi turned to The Giving Back Fund and together the idea for Vax.India.Now was born.

Vax.India.Now will be livestreamed across the globe by CNN and Dreamstage.live.

The event will be available for viewing on both vaxindianow.com and CNN's YouTube channel at YouTube.com/CNN.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Atchison
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
A cold front is just north of our area this morning and will slowly start to move through the area today. That front will bring the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly through the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the lower 80s. Dry weather will return on Thursday as temperatures remain comfortable in the middle 80s. Temperatures will quickly start to warm again on Friday with highs back in the 90s. Another front will approach our area Friday night into Saturday giving us more shower and thunderstorm chances to start the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories