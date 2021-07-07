Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Juvenile remakes 'Back That Thang Up' as a vaccine anthem

Juvenile remakes 'Back That Thang Up' as a vaccine anthem

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 1:20 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Juvenile doesn't just want you to get his latest song stuck in your head, he wants you to get stuck in the arm.

The New Orleans-based rapper has teamed up with fellow artists Mannie Fresh and Mia X to remake his iconic hit "Back That Thang Up" into a new vaccine anthem titled, "Vax That Thang Up."

Vaccine hesitancy among people of color during the Covid-19 pandemic has been an issue and the trio lay out the reasons to be vaccinated with updated lyrics like Mannie Fresh quipping, "Gurl you can be the queen...after quarantine."

"I just wanted to do something positive for my people and to stand in the front to show that I'm willing to sacrifice my life not just for me but also for my family," Juvenile said in a statement. "We don't know what we're facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive."

The original "Back That Thang Up" was recorded in 1998 and released in 1999.

The campaign is a collaboration between the artists, Atlanta-based creative agency Majority and BLK, one of the largest dating apps made for Black singles.

Majority was co-founded by legendary basketball player-turned-analyst Shaquille O'Neal earlier this year as a way to bring more diversity to the advertising world. O'Neal works for TNT, which shares a parent company with CNN.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Atchison
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
A cold front is just north of our area this morning and will slowly start to move through the area today. That front will bring the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly through the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the lower 80s. Dry weather will return on Thursday as temperatures remain comfortable in the middle 80s. Temperatures will quickly start to warm again on Friday with highs back in the 90s. Another front will approach our area Friday night into Saturday giving us more shower and thunderstorm chances to start the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories