Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Robert Downey Sr., director and father of Robert Downey Jr., has died

Robert Downey Sr., director and father of Robert Downey Jr., has died

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 2:10 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 2:11 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Robert Downey Jr. is paying tribute to his father, Robert Downey Sr., who died Tuesday. He was 85.

"RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021...Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson's ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout..According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years," Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram. "Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you."

Downey Sr. was an actor and filmmaker best known for "Putney Swope" and "Greaser's Palace." He also appeared in "Boogie Nights," "Magnolia" and "To Live and Die in L.A."

Along with Downey Jr., he also had a daughter, Allyson.

Downey Jr. appeared in two films directed by his father, including as a child in a film in which humans portrayed dogs in 1970's "Pound," and later in the 1990 comedy, "Too Much Sun."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
A cold front is just north of our area this morning and will slowly start to move through the area today. That front will bring the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly through the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the lower 80s. Dry weather will return on Thursday as temperatures remain comfortable in the middle 80s. Temperatures will quickly start to warm again on Friday with highs back in the 90s. Another front will approach our area Friday night into Saturday giving us more shower and thunderstorm chances to start the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories