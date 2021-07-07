Clear
Florida authorities find dead woman in retention pond. Her injuries are consistent with an alligator attack

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

The body of a dead woman was found in retention pond in the Tampa area Sunday, and authorities say her injuries appear consistent with an alligator attack.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) deputies responded to a retention pond in Valrico at around 8:40 p.m. Sunday where they found the body, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Deputies then requested assistance from HCSO's Underwater Recovery Team who said alligators are known to frequent the retention pond.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and alligator trappers also responded to the scene, the release said.

"What a tragic ending to the 4th of July holiday for this woman's family and friends," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I want to thank our local partners for their cooperation with this investigation as we work to learn what led up to her death."

Though the woman had injuries consistent with an alligator attack, the cause of death is undetermined and the investigation is ongoing, the release said. The medical examiner's office will determine an official cause of death.

