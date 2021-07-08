Clear
Indiana police officer on FBI Task Force ambushed and killed, FBI says

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 12:50 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 12:50 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Taylor Romine, CNN

A veteran Indiana officer serving on an FBI Task Force was "ambushed and fatally shot" on Wednesday, according to the FBI Indianapolis office.

FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency was shot outside of the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute around 2:15 p.m. ET, according to FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Paul Keenan.

An FBI agent shot and wounded the suspect, who was taken to a local hospital and is now in custody, Keenan said. The FBI did not share any motive for the shooting.

Ferency was a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department and had been a federal task force officer since 2010, Keenan said. The Terre Haute Police Department also posted about Ferency on its Facebook page.

"We want to extend our deepest sympathy to TFO Ferency's family, friends and fellow officers," Keenan said.

The shooting will be reviewed by the FBI's Inspection Division, which will be "thorough and objective" and will be "conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances," Keenan said.

The FBI Indianapolis office will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. ET Thursday to share more details of the shooting.

