Megan Fox discusses her son being bullied for wearing dresses

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 11:11 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 11:11 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Actress Megan Fox says her 8-year-old son has been bullied online by people who don't agree with his fashion choices.

Fox, who stars in the new movie "Till Death," said in a recent interview that her eldest child, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, has been criticized by "mean, awful and cruel people."

"I don't want him to ever have to read that s--- because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, 'Boys don't wear dresses.'"

Fox has talked previously about supporting her son's creativity.

"Sometimes, he'll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes," Fox said during appearance on 'The Talk' in 2019 . "And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there here in California he still has little boys going, 'Boys don't wear dresses,' or 'Boys don't wear pink.'"

Green has also talked about it previously as well.

"I've heard from some people that they don't agree with him wearing dresses," Green said. "To them I say, 'I don't care.'"

The-CNN-Wire
Today will be a comfortable and sunny day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be close to triple digits Friday afternoon. The vast majority of Friday will be dry, but late Friday night into Saturday showers and storms will move into the area. A few storms could be strong to severe. Thunderstorm chances will linger through Saturday with a few showers possible Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will start to warm up next week.
