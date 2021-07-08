Clear
Lil Baby in police custody in Paris, James Harden stopped by the police

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Barbara Wojazer, CNN

Lil Baby, an American musician and rapper with a string of collaborative hits, and another individual are in police custody in France, suspected of transport of illicit drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office told CNN on Thursday.

Basketball star James Harden, most recently of the Brooklyn Nets, and Lil Baby were in Paris for Fashion Week, social media posts from the rapper showed.

Lil Baby's detention took place in Paris' 8th arrondissement late afternoon on Thursday, a source close to the investigation told CNN.

Harden was stopped by the police, as shown by a video widely shared on social media, but he was not detained, the source added.

An investigation is ongoing, the prosecutor's office also told CNN.

CNN has contacted a representative for Lil Baby for comment.

The-CNN-Wire
Today will be a comfortable and sunny day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be close to triple digits Friday afternoon. The vast majority of Friday will be dry, but late Friday night into Saturday showers and storms will move into the area. A few storms could be strong to severe. Thunderstorm chances will linger through Saturday with a few showers possible Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will start to warm up next week.
