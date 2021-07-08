Clear
BREAKING NEWS Suspect charged in deadly shooting of SJPD K9 Max Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jamie Spears says in new court filing that he and other family members have received death threats

Jamie Spears says in new court filing that he and other family members have received death threats

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, states in a new court filing that he and other family members have received death threats as a result of the legal battle surrounding the singer's nearly 13-year conservatorship.

The revelations come after the pop star's conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, filed a petition on Wednesday to request additional security support due to a recent "marked increase in the number and severity of threatening posts" on social media platforms, text messages and phone calls.

Jamie Spears, who is co-conservator of his daughter's $60 million dollar estate, objected to Montgomery's request in court documents obtained by CNN Thursday, citing an estimated cost of more than $50,000 a month for 24/7 security for an indefinite period of time to be paid for by the estate.

The petition stated the objection was "not meant in any way to minimize the threats to Ms. Montgomery or anyone else, but rather allow the Court to make an informed decision given the serious cost."

Jamie Spears, according to the filing, "has been the subject of innumerable and ongoing threats as well -- not just recently, but for years."

The singer's court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham, who submitted his resignation earlier this week, has also received "threatening communications including receiving two very threatening voicemail messages just this weekend," according to Thursday's court filing.

CNN has reached out to Ingham for comment.

It also states other members of the Spears family, including actress Jamie Lynn Spears, have received threats.

The "Zoey 101" star took to Instagram to ask people to "please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children."

In powerful court testimony last month, Britney Spears described her conservatorship as "abusive" and pleaded with the court to end it.

Another hearing is scheduled for the conservatorship on July 14.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Today was a comfortable and sunny day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be close to triple digits Friday afternoon. The vast majority of Friday will be dry, but late Friday night into Saturday showers and storms will move into the area. A few storms could be strong to severe. Thunderstorm chances will linger through Saturday with a few showers possible Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will start to warm up next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories