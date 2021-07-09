Clear
Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Tokyo Olympics citing empty stadiums and injury

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 5:51 AM
Updated: Jul 9, 2021 5:51 AM
Posted By: By Aleks Klosok, CNN

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has confirmed his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics, saying a ban on spectators attending the Games was a factor behind his decision.

Games organisers announced on Thursday that Tokyo venues for the pandemic-delayed event will not host spectators due to the city's coronavirus state of emergency.

The new state of emergency for the capital will run from July 12 to August 22 -- covering the 16 days of the embattled Games in its entirety.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Kyrgios wrote: "It's a decision I didn't make lightly. It's been my dream to represent Australia at the Olympics and I know I may never get that opportunity again.

"But I also know myself. The thought of playing in front of empty stadiums just doesn't sit right with me. It never has."

There are a total of 42 venues listed on the Tokyo 2020 website. Twenty-five are in Tokyo and the rest are in seven other prefectures.

However, three prefectures near Tokyo -- Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama -- will not have spectators at Olympic competition venues, according to Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto.

Miyagi, Fukushima, and Shizuoka prefectures have decided that venues can be filled to 50% of capacity with a maximum of 10,000 spectators, added Hashimoto.

'I need to get my body right'

Kyrgios was originally named in the 11-member Australian Olympics tennis team, comprising six men and five women, at the end of June.

The 26-year-old, though, had already cast doubts about his participation at the Games after he retired with an abdominal injury during his Wimbledon third-round match with Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday.

"I wouldn't want to take the opportunity away from a healthy Aussie athlete ready to represent the country," Krygios added.

"I will also take all the time I need to get my body right."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

