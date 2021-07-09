Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'What If...?' trailer features Chadwick Boseman

'What If...?' trailer features Chadwick Boseman

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 11:20 AM
Updated: Jul 9, 2021 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Disney+ has released the trailer for their animated series, "What If...?"

It features the late Chadwick Boseman as a version of his "Black Panther" character Prince T'Challa called "Star-Lord."

The actor died last August after battling cancer. He was 43.

Boseman's final onscreen role was in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Boseman and his "Ma Rainey" co-star, Viola Davis, made history at the SAG Awards after they became the first Black man and Black woman to win best lead actor an actress in the same year.

The star also won a Golden Globe, a Critic's Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award for the role.

The Marvel Studios animated series begins streaming August 11.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories