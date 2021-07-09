Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

British cyclist Mark Cavendish equals Eddy Merckx's Tour de France record

British cyclist Mark Cavendish equals Eddy Merckx's Tour de France record

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 12:20 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2021 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Cesar Marin, CNN

Mark Cavendish raced to his 34th stage win at the Tour de France on Friday to equal the record held by the legendary Belgium cyclist Eddy Merckx.

The victory was Cavendish's fourth stage win at this year's race. The Brit still has two opportunities to break the record before the race reaches Paris on July 18.

"The boys were incredible, I can't believe it. I was so on the limit in the end," said Cavendish after the Tour's stage 13, adding no rider could be compared to Merckx.

"My dream as a kid was to win one stage on the Tour de France and I worked so hard for it. If any one of my wins can inspire kids to ride the Tour de France that's what means the most to me."

The win looked in jeopardy with 36 kilometers to go when Cavendish suffered a flat tire, but he was able to rejoin the peloton and position himself for the victory.

The 36-year-old, whose first Tour stage win came back in 2008, was a late add to the Deceuninck--Quick-Step team after its main sprinter suffered an injury before the start of the Tour.

Cavendish had hinted about retirement last year after crashing out of the Tour in 2017 and finishing outside the time limit in his last participation in 2018.

There are still eight stages left in the Tour, six of which include mountains where Cavendish is not expected to finish with the frontrunners. His first opportunity to break the record will come on next Friday's flat stage after the race passes the Pyrenees.

Merckx acquired the nickname of 'The Cannibal' as testament to an unrelenting appetite for victories.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories