US stocks rebound even as Delta variant worries remain

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 1:00 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Wall Street is sharply in the green Friday, on course for new record highs as stocks rebound from the prior session's selloff.

On Thursday, news about the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant weighed on the market, as did concerns of bond market wonkiness -- the 10-year US Treasury yield fell to its lowest rate since February. All that tumult combined to knock stocks off their record highs.

And while the Delta variant remains a threat to the newly reopened economy, the market seemed to have brushed off its worries on Friday.

The Dow climbed 1.2%, or some 425 points, around midday, while the S&P 500 was up 1%. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8%.

All three indexes are on track to reach new all-time highs.

In the bond market, the reversal from Thursday's trend is also playing out: The 10-year Treasury yield bounced back to 1.35% around midday.

"Like a game of seesaw, the falling bond market appeared to give stocks a boost early Friday," wrote TD Ameritrade chief market strategist JJ Kinahan in a blog post.

Still, US investors aren't blind to the uncertainties playing out in the global economy. Australia and other countries are tightening their Covid protocols, and the Tokyo Olympics will be held in empty stadiums — all of which is likely to weigh on global stock markets in the coming weeks.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
