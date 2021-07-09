Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Acting FDA commissioner calls for independent investigation into approval of Alzheimer's drug

Acting FDA commissioner calls for independent investigation into approval of Alzheimer's drug

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 1:00 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN

US Food and Drug Administration Acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock on Friday requested an investigation by the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General into the controversial approval of the Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm.

In a letter posted on Twitter, Woodcock said an independent review and assessment should consider interactions between Biogen, the company that makes Aduhelm, and the FDA during the process that led to the June approval of the drug.

Woodcock wrote she has "tremendous confidence in the integrity of the staff and leadership" in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research involved in the review of the drug, aducanumab, and sold as Aduhelm.

"There continue to be concerns raised, however, regarding contacts between representatives from Biogen and FDA during the review process, including some that may have occurred outside of the form correspondence process," Woodcock wrote to to OIG Acting Inspector Christi Grimm.

"To the extent these concerns could undermine the public's confidence in FDA's decision, I believe that it is critical that the events at issue be reviewed by an independent body such as the Office of the Inspector General in order to determine whether any interactions that occurred between Biogen and FDA review staff were inconsistent with FDA policies and procedures."

On Twitter, Woodcock said that if HHS OIG decides to conduct the review, the agency will "fully cooperate" and review any recommendations it might provide.

On June 7, aducanumab was approved with the FDA's "accelerated approval" to treat Alzheimer's disease, despite an earlier vote from an FDA advisory committee that there was not enough evidence to support the drug's clinical efficacy. Three members of the advisory committee resigned following the approval decision. A high dose is expected to cost $56,000 per patient per year.

Later in June, two House committees launched an investigation into the approval and pricing of Aduhelm, saying there were serious concerns about the price of treatment and process that led to approval.

HHS OIG and Biogen did not immediately respond to CNN's requests for comment.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEW STORY.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories