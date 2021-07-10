Clear
Louisiana police officer shot and killed while helping with a disturbance call

Posted: Jul 10, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Jul 10, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Jason Hanna and Alta Spells, CNN

A police officer was shot and killed -- and the suspected shooter was seriously injured -- Friday as officers responded to a call about a disturbance in a small northwestern Louisiana community, authorities said.

Doyline police Officer William "Billy" Earl Collins Jr. died after being shot in Doyline, a community about 20 miles east of Shreveport, Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker said in a news conference.

Collins was one of three law enforcement officers who responded to the disturbance call in a Doyline neighborhood, Louisiana State Police Trooper Jonathon Odom said.

Someone fired on the officers when they arrived, hitting Collins, Odom said.

The shooter suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, Odom said, without saying how that person was injured.

Neither that person's name nor details about the disturbance call were released.

Besides serving as a Doyline police officer, Collins also was a Webster Parish sheriff's deputy, working as a supervisor at a correctional center in the parish, Parker said.

"We lost a good man," Parker said. "A family lost a good husband, a good father, a good Webster Parish deputy, a good ... patrol officer for the city of Doyline that loved and served his citizens well."

Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting at the request of the sheriff's office.

