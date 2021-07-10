Clear
Inmate on the loose after escaping from Bronx barge jail, officials say

Posted: Jul 10, 2021 4:50 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2021 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Artemis Moshtaghian and Sahar Akbarzai, CNN

An inmate from a jail barge in the Bronx was reported missing from his assigned housing area when officers checked Saturday morning, officials said.

The escapee has been identified as 30-year-old David Mordukhaev, according the New York City Police Department.

Police say that Mordukhaev escaped from the Vernon C. Bain Center, nicknamed "The Boat," at 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

The 800-bed correctional facility has been placed on lockdown as authorities investigate the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne told CNN in a statement.

"No escape from our facilities is ever acceptable and we are taking every step to locate and return this individual to custody," Thorne said. "A thorough investigation into how this occurred is underway to ensure that this does not happen again, and disciplinary action, if warranted, will be taken at the conclusion of the investigation."

Opened in late 1992, VCBC is a five-story jail barge that houses medium to maximum security inmates for the New York City Department of Corrections, according to information provided by the department.

Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
