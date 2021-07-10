Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A crane fell on top of a building in downtown Toronto, causing damage

A crane fell on top of a building in downtown Toronto, causing damage

Posted: Jul 10, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Artemis Moshtaghian and Alaa Elassar, CNN

A portion of a crane collapsed on top of a building in downtown Toronto, Canada, Saturday afternoon, causing damage to its rooftop.

The counterweight, part of the crane meant to prevent it from tipping, was located on top of the 8 The Esplanade residential building after it fell approximately 20 feet, Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told CNN.

Authorities were alerted to the incident at the intersection of Esplanade and Yonge Street just after 2 p.m., he added.

The top six floors of the condominium are mechanical rooms used for building maintenance, so no residential units were damaged, according to Powell.

The crane was carrying about 20,000 pounds of counterweight, which shifted, resulting in the crane tipping over, Toronto Fire platoon chief Kevin Shaw told CNN newsgathering partner CTV News.

"This crane collapse [caused] a bit of structural damage on the roof area, but no danger to any of the floors below, tenants or anything and didn't get into any the apartment unit," Shaw told CTV.

No damage was caused to the Meridian Hall performing arts center, which is connected to the building, Toronto Police said on Twitter

City structural engineers are currently on site assessing the damage caused by the crane, Powell said, adding that no injuries were reported from the incident.

CNN has reached out to Del Property Management, which owns 8 The Esplanade, for comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Mostly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories