7-Eleven Day is canceled again. But you can still get a free Slurpee

Posted: Jul 11, 2021 3:10 AM
Updated: Jul 11, 2021 3:10 AM
Posted By: By Rachel Trent, CNN

Bad news for Slurpee fans: 7-Eleven Day is canceled for the second year in a row. But the good news is you can still get a free Slurpee any day in July.

7-Eleven has celebrated its birthday July 11 every year since 2002 by offering free Slurpees to anyone who walks in the door. Last summer, as Covid-19 cases were surging, the convenience retailer canceled 7-Eleven Day and instead dropped a coupon in the accounts of 7Rewards loyalty app members for a free medium Slurpee.

As it prepares to mark its 94th birthday this year, 7-Eleven is giving all rewards members a coupon for a free small Slurpee "to avoid having millions of Americans crowded around Slurpee machines on a single day" amid the ongoing pandemic.

The coupon dropped on July 1 and can be redeemed any day in July.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue into tonight, with damaging winds and hail being the biggest concerns. Tomorrow we will see more chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with temperatures in the 70s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average. Rain chances return towards the end of the week and into next weekend.
