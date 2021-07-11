Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

2 crew members killed while helping fight the Cedar Basin wildfire in Arizona

2 crew members killed while helping fight the Cedar Basin wildfire in Arizona

Posted: Jul 11, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Jul 11, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Alta Spells and Laura James, CNN

Two people battling the Cedar Basin Fire from the sky were killed in an aircraft accident Saturday, the Bureau of Land Management Arizona said.

The aircraft was "performing aerial reconnaissance and command and control over the fire" when the accident happened around noon (3 p.m. ET) Saturday, BLM Arizona said Saturday.

"Two crew members were on board and we are sad to report there were no survivors," the statement said.

The names of the two people killed have not been released, pending notification of relatives, the agency said.

The Cedar Basin Fire is a brush fire burning about 14 miles east of Wikieup. The fire has spanned about 300 acres and was first reported after a thunderstorm Friday, according to information on Inciweb.

The Bureau of Land Management Arizona and local, state and federal agencies responded to the accident.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Atchison
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Scattered thunderstorms will continue into tonight, with damaging winds and hail being the biggest concerns. Tomorrow we will see more chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with temperatures in the 70s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average. Rain chances return towards the end of the week and into next weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories