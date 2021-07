La policía de Haití arresta a un sospechoso acusado de orquestar el asesinato del presidente Jovenel Moïse

After a rainy weekend, it looks like we will finally start to dry out. Tonight we can expect minimal rain chances, light winds, and low temperatures in the 60s. We will start the work week off with sunshine returning and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Throughout the week temperatures will stay below average and conditions will dry out through Tuesday. The rain won't be away for too long, though. Rain chances return towards the end of the week and into next weekend.

Radar Temperatures Alerts