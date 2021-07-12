Clear
Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett to bring their 'SmartLess' podcast on the road

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Jul 12, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett will celebrate the first anniversary of their podcast, "SmartLess," by bringing the show on the road.

The "SmartLess Tour Live" will have a limited run, set to kick off on Feb. 2, 2022 at Toronto's Massey Hall followed by stops in Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago and Madison WI.

It will wrap in Los Angeles at the Orpheum Theatre on Feb 12.

Of the tour Arnett joked that he's not going, saying, "I wish nothing but the best for Sean and Jason on this."

In "SmartLess," the three talk about life and one hosts reveals a mystery guest to the other two.

Guests have included Vice President Kamala Harris, George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Ricky Gervais, Bryan Cranston, Paul McCartney, LeBron James, Awkwafina and more.

The podcast was named one of the best shows of 2020 by Apple.

On Aug. 1 new episodes will be released exclusively for one week on Amazon Music and Wondery+ before they are widely available on all other platforms.

Tickets go on sale July 16 and are available for presale beginning Monday.

