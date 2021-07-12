Clear
BREAKING NEWS One dead after motorcycle accident Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chord Overstreet shares 'Glee' cast reunion photo

Chord Overstreet shares 'Glee' cast reunion photo

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Jul 12, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The cast of "Glee" reunited over the weekend.

The show's stars Chord Overstreet, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz got together to reminise about their time on the series. Writer Matt Hodgson also joined, as did Michael Hitchcock, who played Dalton Rumba.

Overstreet posted a photo of the group to his Instagram on Saturday.

"Missed this crew so much!!! So good to be back and get to see all you wonderful people!!" he wrote.

Morris shared the shot to her social media too, captioning it with rainbow heart emojis.

The cast also paid tribute to their late costar Naya Rivera on the one-year anniversary of her death.

Morris, who was best friends with Rivera, said she still misses her every day.

"It hasn't gotten easier to write a caption. You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera," Morris wrote. "I'm so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being 'that sassy queen' in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Rain showers have moved out of the area overnight and skies have slowly started to clear. Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures staying below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A southerly wind will return on Tuesday helping temperatures back into the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will continue on Tuesday. Most of Wednesday will be dry and warm with temperatures back in the lower 90s. A stray showers cannot be ruled out on Wednesday, but a better chance for rain will move into the area as a cold front arrives on Thursday. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories